Delta flight forced to return to Sea-Tac after passenger reportedly tried to enter cockpit

SEATTLE — Delta Air Lines Flight 129 en route from Seattle to Beijing was forced to return to Sea-Tac Airport on Thursday night “due to a security incident with a passenger,” who had to be restrained on board, Delta said.

CNN reported that it learned through sources that three people were injured — two passengers and a crew member — when a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit. But that was not immediately confirmed by Delta or the FAA.

The aircraft, a twin-aisle Boeing 767-300ER, returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport safely under Department of Defense escort, the sources told CNN.

Delta issued this statement:

“Flight 129 returned to Seattle following a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was restrained onboard and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle. The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.”

The FAA issued this statement:

“Delta flight 129, a Boeing 767 flying from Seattle to Beijing, returned to Seattle due to a security issue. The plane landed without incident.”

Delta Flight 129 took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 5:24 p.m. It turned around and landed at Sea-Tac at 7:09 p.m.