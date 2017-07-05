× Skier missing after falling through a snow bridge

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — A skier is missing after falling through a snow bridge into Pebble Creek in Mount Rainier National Park.

The News Tribune reports the 30-year-old Washington man was skiing from Camp Muir to Paradise Monday when he fell into a hole that spanned Pebble Creek.

The National Park Service says his ski partner used an avalanche probe pole to search for his friend before descending to Paradise to report the incident.

Officials launched a search Monday night, followed by an aerial search Tuesday, but neither turned up any sign of the missing skier.

Officials say late season snow has created unsafe search conditions. Searchers are monitoring the area while waiting for conditions to improve to continue the search.

The names of those involved have not been released.