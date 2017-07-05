Man drives car filled with propane tanks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A Florida man intentionally drove his car into an apartment building where his ex-girlfriend lived, killing himself and displacing 18 other people, police told WPTV.

Fort Pierce Police said the driver, 31-year-old Carl Philbert, packed the car with four propane tanks, putting one in the front seat and three in the back.

Police said the man was targeting his ex-girlfriend who lives inside one of the bottom level apartments.

Investigators believe the man and woman got into an argument Tuesday morning. Philbert showed up at the apartment and apparently didn’t like something he saw inside.

A couple hours later, police said he crashed into the building intentionally.

“He intended to do damage,” said Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham. “He raced his car into this apartment where five people were, intending to kill them, blow up the place, or create some kind of havoc.”

The woman, her 3-year-old son, and three other people who were inside the home escaped out the back door.

Thirteen other people who live in the building are being assisted by Red Cross.