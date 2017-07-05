Western Montana rattled by strong earthquake; felt in Spokane

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that area was hit with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake early Thursday about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln.

It had a depth of about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) and created at least one aftershock.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tjvI12 ) that people felt the earthquake as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls. And people in Spokane said it was also felt in Eastern Washington.

The newspaper says the temblor was strong enough to knock items off shelves and walls residents of Helena, which is about 34 miles away from the quake’s epicenter.

A 76-year-old Helena resident said it was the strongest quake he had ever felt.

Ray Anderson said his wife told him the temblor woke up the dogs but it didn’t cause any damage.

There were no early reports of damage or injuries.

Anyone else feel an earthquake about 5 minutes ago? Our entire newsroom was shaking. @KHQLocalNews — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 6, 2017

DEFINITELY just felt an #earthquake in Spokane. Who else?? — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) July 6, 2017