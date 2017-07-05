× Home buyers seeking relief from skyrocketing home prices look to Bremerton

BREMERTON – Directly West of Seattle across Puget Sound, developers are buzzing about Bremerton.

“It`s becoming more desirable,” Wes Larson with Sound West Group said.

That’s why brokers like Ben Hoefer with John L. Scott Realty is spending more time in Bremerton lately showing homes to both first time home buyers and investors.

Hoefer showed us a waterfront fixer upper with 4 beds and 2 baths for $425,000.

“You can’t get that in Seattle let alone on the water, big developers are coming in and they see the potential benefits” Hoefer said.

The median home price in Seattle is at more than $720,000, in Bremerton it`s around $289,000.

That kind of affordability convinced Christian Butler to sell his Seattle home to buy just minutes from downtown Bremerton.

“We have a 3 bedroom house with a tremendous view,” Butler said.

A view of Mount Rainier to the Olympics cost him $365,000.

“Amazing phenomenal I could go on and on,” Butler said.

Butler says the lower mortgage is worth an hour long ferry ride to and from Seattle everyday.

It’s a hurdle that`s kept others from venturing into Bremerton.

“They are looking at the commute times honestly,” Hoefer said.

But starting July 10th, it could be faster for commuters to get from Seattle to Bremerton than it would take from Seattle to Tacoma or even Everett.

Kitsap County officials believe that Bremerton`s real estate could get a boost because of the fast ferry. It’s going to cut the commute from Seattle to Bremerton in half.

Twenty eight minutes to be exact.

“It`s because of the speed of the vessel it`s going to travel approximately 38 knots,” John Clauson with Kitsap Transit said.

Kitsap Transit will operate the fast ferry in addition to WSDOT`s daily ferry routes.

“Start off with we will do 3 trips in the morning and 3 roundtrips in the evening,” Clauson said.

More than a decade ago WSDOT had a similar fast ferry between Bremerton and Seattle but it had to stop the trips.

“The wake from the vessels they were operating were causing damage to the beach,” Clauson said.

Specifically damage to rich passage a tidal strait that allows access to Bremerton.

“We spent essentially the last 10 years studying the wakes making sure the wakes from the vessel wouldn`t damage the beach,” Clauson said.

After four months of examinations Kitsap Transit says it passed the test.

“We now have a vessel that we can operate in high speeds without damaging the beaches,” Clauson said.

Some believe the shorter commute will attract more people to Bremerton like they saw with the first fast ferry more than a decade ago.

“It brings the appeal more to Bremerton,” Butler said.

But developers say the demand for Kitsap County is already up fast ferry or not.

“I liken Bremerton to Brookyln,” Larson said.

Sound West Group just opened a brand new apartment, Spyglass Hill, in Bremerton.

“We leased 80 units in 85 days we are 100% occupied,” Larson said.

Developers say the rental market is strong not just home sales with skyrocketing rents in Seattle and beyond.

“We have people who moved into this apartment complex from Bainbridge Island and from Seattle as well,” Larson said.

Larson believes in Kitsap County so much he plans to build 500 new apartment units in the next couple of years.