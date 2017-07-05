Fireworks to blame for fires that burned 3 Renton homes, investigators say

RENTON, Wash. -- Officials say fireworks are to blame for two fires that burned severak homes early Wednesday morning in Renton.
Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to the report of a house fire on SE 168th St in Renton. Crews said that fire actually spread to a second home. Everyone got out safely.
Investigators said the family in the first home took used fireworks and piled them into a recycling bin in the garage. Those fireworks apparently sparked up again, catching the garage on fire.
A short time later, crews were called to SE 171st Pl. for another house fire. Investigators say a bottle rock hit the roof of the home.
47.448873 -122.124736