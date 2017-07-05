Fireworks to blame for fires that burned 3 Renton homes, investigators say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Officials say fireworks are to blame for two fires that burned severak homes early Wednesday morning in Renton.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to the report of a house fire on SE 168th St in Renton. Crews said that fire actually spread to a second home. Everyone got out safely.

Investigators said the family in the first home took used fireworks and piled them into a recycling bin in the garage. Those fireworks apparently sparked up again, catching the garage on fire.

Renton Fire crews work on hot spots on the primary house on SE 168th Stin Fairwood. pic.twitter.com/iIqZiQ5Llq — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) July 5, 2017

A short time later, crews were called to SE 171st Pl. for another house fire. Investigators say a bottle rock hit the roof of the home.

House fire 16100 SE 171 Pl. no inj. Waiting for investigator. pic.twitter.com/TsWLDOoJri — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 5, 2017