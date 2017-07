Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Comcast officials say a fire, likely started by fireworks, damaged fiber-optic lines in Puyallup on the 4th of July -- knocking out service to as many as 10,000 customers.

Comcast Washington said crews found sparklers at the scene and believe fireworks caused the outage.

Service was expected to be restored some time Wednesday afternoon.

Comcast engineers say they are working to resolve the issue and that they appreciate customers' patience.

Service back up for some, but we're still at significant fireworks-related fire that fused fiber-optic lines in #Puyallup pic.twitter.com/QSeEbyQt5C — Comcast WA Team (@ComcastWA) July 5, 2017

Just watched a neighbor offer water to a couple of our engineers. We love #Puyallup. Here's what the scene looked like much earlier ~wn pic.twitter.com/gQkFKz8LmO — Comcast WA Team (@ComcastWA) July 5, 2017