Fire destroys hardware store in Oakville

OAKVILLE, Wash. -- A huge fire that started overnight forced the closure of U.S. Highway 12 in Oakville early Wednesday morning.

Q13 News viewers including Shannon Olson sent us images of the fire which appears to have started on a building near a hardware store that is about 100 years old.

Officials said the hardware store is a total loss and it appears one other building was also damaged.

We are working to get more information from authorities on what exactly happened and how the fire started.

U.S. 12 reopened around 7 a.m.

@Q13FOX I live in Oakville, this was the old hardware store up in flames, and then after it collapsed. pic.twitter.com/NfDUw6pPOT — Andrea Meyers (@AndreaKMeyers) July 5, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.