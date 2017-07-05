Do Fireworks Bans Reduce Injuries, Fires? Tacoma Police Says Yes

TACOMA, Wash. — Fireworks knocked out power to 10,000 people in Pierce County and sent a Tacoma apartment complex up in flames.

“There were a lot of people using tons of fireworks,” said Damon DeAugustine.

That July 4th tradition turned into a chaotic scene.

“I look off my back porch and then just see this big bow of smoke,” said DeAugustine.

Fireworks sparked flames at this apartment complex off Westridge Avenue in Tacoma.

“There were plenty of people trying to get their stuff out trying to get safe making sure everyone’s out knocking on doors and everything,” said DeAugustine.

Those flames left plenty of damage including a collapsed roof that is keeping anyone from moving back inside.

“Definitely could’ve caught one of these trees or spread to another building,” said DeAugustine.

A sign on a sports complex says it all, “Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Tacoma.”

“We need voluntary compliance from people in Tacoma to have any kind of ban have any sort of effect,” said Tacoma Police Spokesperson Officer Loretta Cool.

But of course not everyone follows the ban, so ten Tacoma Police officers make up the fireworks patrol team working June 30th to July 5th to spot illegal use and hand out $257 citations.

“This city is what 35 square miles and we have 200,000 citizens and the officers that go out…they could go one block and find five people shooting off fireworks,” said Cool.

Tacoma Police Spokesperson Loretta Cool says officers are citing some people, educating others, and confiscating illegal fireworks from everyone. Despite the numerous calls about illegal use, she argue the ban is working.

“We’ve had a significant reduction in the injuries that have occurred from fireworks and obviously we’ve had a serious reduction in the fires that take place around the Fourth of July,” said Cool.

But it’s still happening. Not just in Tacoma, but Renton also has a fireworks ban. Someone ignored that ban too causing a house on SE 171st Place to go up in flames. A reality check of DeAugustine.

“I knew they burned at a very high degree and everything but never knew 12 units burned down just like that,” said DeAugustine.

Tacoma will release its report on this year’s fireworks violations at an upcoming city council meeting.