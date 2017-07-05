Body believed to be that of 23-year-old UW student found in Lake Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — A body believed to be that of Donghoon Lee, 23, of Seattle, was recovered from Lake Chelan on Wednesday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lee disappeared on June 20 while swimming with friends in Lake Chelan.

Early Friday afternoon, a boater in the area observed the body and called 911. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office. The South Korean Consulate has notified Lee’s family.

Lee was on break from attending the University of Washington on a student visa from South Korea.

Lee was among a group of friends who had rented a boat and were swimming off the back of the boat towards the middle of the lake in approximately 30-40 feet of water, the sheriff’s office said.

While swimming, one individual from the group started experiencing difficulties. Others from the group attempted to throw him a personal flotation device but were unsuccessful before the he sank beneath the surface. The friends were unable to locate Lee under the water.