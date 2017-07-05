3 bodies found and recovered in different areas of Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Officials believe a body found in Olympic National Park is a hiker who went missing in April.

The Peninsula Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2tqePQY ) the body is being examined to see if it is 20-year-old Zach Krull.

Krull had just started his freshman year at The Evergreen State College in Olympia when he went on a solo camping trip.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell says he believes the body is Krull based on the gear discovered.

A hiker found the body over the weekend. A Ranger-led team retrieved it the next day.

The newspaper reported later Wednesday that Olympic National Park officials also over the weekend recovered the body of a 60-year-old man and the body of a woman in different areas of the park after visitors reported discovering them.

Their names weren’t immediately released.