× Search unsuccessful for skier who reportedly fell through snow bridge at Mount Rainier National Park

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — A search has been unsuccessful for a 30-year-old skier who is believed to have fallen through a snow bridge into Pebble Creek on Monday, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

While skiing from Camp Muir to Paradise, a 30-year old male from Washington state fell into a hole that spanned the rushing water of Pebble Creek, Mount Rainier spokeswoman Patti Wold said. “Using an avalanche probe, his partner searched for two hours before completing his descent to Paradise to report the incident.

“A ground search was conducted that evening followed by an aerial search this morning. Neither located any sign of the missing skier. Late season snow is creating unsafe search conditions. Search personnel will continue to monitor the area while waiting for conditions to improve.

“The names of those involved are not being released at this time,” Wold said.