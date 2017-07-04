More than 500 become proud, new Americans on Fourth of July in Seattle

SEATTLE — More than 500 people became new American citizens in a July Fourth naturalization ceremony in Seattle Tuesday.

About 70 different countries were represented at the ceremony at Seattle Center.

One of the those being naturalized was Nhaid Hayder, who came from Iran in 2010. Hayder acknowledged its a charged time politically and that accents, clothes and skin color can make people targets.

“I am sad about that. I hope that everything is going to be changed.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ceremony also came after more than a decade for South Korea's Hye Shin, who has been serving in the U.S. Army National Guard for 10 years. When she spoke to Q13 News, she had been an American for 10 minutes.

"The beginning was very rough. It took us a while to move here, but everything worked out."

Hye offered her service and her life to be an American. She served in Iraq last year and was given a front-row seat for the ceremony.

She said that warmth has also been part of her military experience -- no judgment for someone will to service.

"We're in as a family and brothers and sisters," Hye said.