LAKEWOOD, Wash. — For the second night in a row, fire erupted at the vacant Colonial Motel in Lakewood.

West Pierce Fire said the one-story motel at 12117 Pacific Highway SW was not safe for firefighters to enter Tuesday night and that crews were taking defensive measures to keep the fire in check.

Firefighters put out a blaze at the same motel on Monday night.

The cause of the fires was under investigation.

