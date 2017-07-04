Federal Way man arrested for allegedly shooting 21-year-old girlfriend visiting from out of state

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend who was visiting from out of state, police said.

Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to investigate a report of a “self-inflicted gunshot incident” at the Club Palisades apartment complex on S. Star Lake Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Schrock said. As of 5:15 p.m., the woman was still alive, she said.

After investigating, detectives “determined that the victim’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old Federal Way resident, shot the victim.”

The suspect was going to be booked into the King County Jail on assault charges, Schrock said.

No names were released.