× Cars exchange gunfire, ram into each other in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. – Nobody was hit with a bullet, but two people were sent to the hospital after two cars exchanged gunfire before ramming into each other in Burien on Tuesday morning.

King County deputies heard gunfire near S.W. 126th and 1st Ave. S. Tuesday morning just before 10 a.m., and saw a male in a convertible exchanging gunshots with another car.

They lost sight of the cars, but when they found them at S.W. 124th and 1st Ave. S., they saw that they’d rammed into each other.

The driver of the convertible was ejected from the car, and the other driver was hurt as well.

Two guns were found at the scene. Deputies weren’t sure what led up to the shooting, but the major-crimes unit was investigating.

The drivers have “moderate injuries,” King County sheriff’s spokesperson Cindi West said.

A third car was hit during the crash.

Drivers of both cars going to HV for crash related injuries. Third person in custody pic.twitter.com/K3udWhz0XD — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 4, 2017