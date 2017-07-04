Arlington police seek ID of electric hybrid bike thief

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Police are trying to identify the thief who smashed out a window at Arlngton Velo on Sunday and stole a black $3,000 17.5-inch Trek Conduit Electric-Hybrid bike just like the one pictured below.

“The fact that there was a big, gaping hole in the shop is the first thing that catches your attention and that’s just super-sad to see,” said Arlington Velo owner Mark Everett.

The crook didn’t steal the charger, so keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell a Trek Conduit bike like that missing the charger.

“The things I would look out for is that if the user of this bike doesn’t have the special shoes to clip into the special pedals that the bike got stolen with, then that would be a big red flag,” said Everett.

“You have to have special shoes to ride this bike because the pedals are really tiny. It’s impractical to ride unless you the have the cycling shoe engaging it.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help Arlington Police catch the suspect. If you have any information, call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

“He knew that he was on video and was planning exactly what he wanted to do and that this was no ‘opportunity’ kind of theft. This was a pre-determined type of theft and that’s what makes it even more severe is that he didn’t just by happenstance walk by and, ‘Oh, look, that bike looks pretty cool. I’d like to have that bike. Oh, no one’s around, Finders Keepers,’ you know? That’s not the case and that even is wrong, too, so, at this rate, breaking and entering and methodically taking it, yeah, it’s scary,” said Everett.

Loyal customers like Gary Simmons are outraged about what happened because Arlington Velo is an active community member, even helping to set up ride to remember for those killed in the Oso mudslide. “It broke my heart to hear that somebody had broken into this place,” said Simmons.

He often sees Everett and his staff working on bikes for those in need.

“He helps people who really don’t have homes, that have old bikes. He’ll fix them up for them at no cost. He collects helmets for them. If this individual, if they get away with this, we don’t know what the next steps will be. They can actually move on to other things and think they can get away with it. You are actually helping that individual by turning them in,” Simmons said.