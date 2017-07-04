A 14-year-old boy sneaks away with mom’s SUV, buys fireworks with friends — what could go wrong?

SKYWAY, Wash. — A 14-year-old boy took his mother’s SUV with friends to buy fireworks Tuesday — and all went according to plan, until someone decided to have a Roman candle fight back home.

Oh, and someone left a window down on the SUV.

The result — one big fire and one crispy vehicle.

No one was injured.

“This morning, a 14-year-old boy took his mom’s car without her knowing, picked up friends and bought fireworks,” King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said. “They … came home, parked the car in the driveway. One of the windows was open and during a Roman candle fight, a firework went into the window and lit the car on fire.”

As you can see from the photos tweeted out by Skyway Fire, the SUV appears to be a total loss.

West said the mother is not pressing charges, but the sheriff’s office is still investigating.

West said it is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under 16 in King County.