× WSP: Drugs or alcohol involved in fatal semi crash on I-5

CENTRALIA, Wash. – A semi-truck driver has been taken into custody after an overnight crash on Interstate 5 killed an 80-year-old man and injured his teen passenger.

Just before midnight Sunday a semi-truck struck a Subaru driving northbound on I-5 approaching 216th Avenue Southwest, Washington State Patrol reports.

The driver of the Subaru died at the scene. He was from Beaverton, Oregon. His passenger, a 19-year-old man from Hillsboro, Oregon was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The semi-truck driver, a 36-year-old Yelm man, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. Investigators say drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.