Here’s where you can go to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Where to go for 4th of July fireworks in Western Washington

Posted 3:41 PM, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, July 3, 2017

Photo courtesy of Chuck Kirchmeier

SEATTLE, Wash — Still trying to decide where you want to catch fireworks this 4th of July? No problem! There are more than 100 public-display firework shows throughout the state, and a majority of them are right here in Western Washington!

The list below includes all public fireworks displays on the 4th of July, sanctioned by the Washington state Fire Marshal:

KING COUNTY:

Bellevue:

  • Bellevue Family 4th‘ at Bellevue Downtown Park
    • 10201 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
    • Fireworks begin at 10:05pm

Carnation:

Des Moines:

  • Fireworks Over Des Moines‘ at Des Moines Beach Park & Waterfront
    • 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198
    • Fireworks begin around 10:15pm

Enumclaw:

Federal Way:

Kenmore:

  • 4th of July Fireworks‘ at Log Boom Park, Lake Washington
    • 17415 61st Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

Kent:

  • 4th of July Splash‘ at Lake Meridian Park
    • 14800 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98030
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

Kirkland:

Lake Forest Park:

  • ‘Sheridan Beach Club 4th of July Fireworks’ at Sheridan Beach Club
    • 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
    • Fireworks begin at 10:15pm

Maple Valley:

Newcastle:

Renton:

  • Fabulous 4th of July‘ at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park
    • 1201 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

Sammamish:

  • Fourth on the Plateau‘ at Sammamish Commons Park
    • 801 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98074
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

SeaTac:

  • 4th of July Fireworks‘ at Angle Lake Park
    • 19408 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188
    • Fireworks begin at 10:15pm

Seattle:

  • Family 4th at Lake Union‘ at Gas Works Park/Lake Union
    • 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
    • Fireworks begin at 10:20pm

Tukwila:

  • Family 4th at the Fort‘ at Fort Dent Park
    • 6800 Fort Dent Way, Tukwila, WA 98188
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

Yarrow Point/Hunts Point:

 

PIERCE COUNTY:

JBLM:

  • Freedom Fest‘ at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums
    • Fort Lewis, WA 98433
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

Lake Tapps:

Steilacoom:

Tacoma:

  • Freedom Fair‘ at Ruston Way Waterfront
    • Fireworks begin at 10:10pm

 

SNOHOMISH COUNTY:

Arlington:

  • Frontier Days‘ at Bill Quake Memorial Park
    • 18501 59th Ave NE, Arlington, WA 98223
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

Darrington:

Edmonds:

  • An Edmonds Kind of 4th‘ at Civic Stadium
    • 6th Ave N & Bell St, Edmonds, WA 98020
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

Everett:

Monroe:

  • USA Birthday Bash‘ at Evergreen State Fairgrounds
    • 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272
    • Fireworks begin immediately after the races

 

KITSAP COUNTY:

Bainbridge Island:

Kingston:

Port Orchard:

  • Grand Fireworks Show‘ over Port Orchard/Bremerton
    • Downtown Waterfront and Bay Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366
    • Fireworks begin at 10:30pm

 

SKAGIT COUNTY:

Anacortes:

La Conner:

Mount Vernon:

  • Fabulous 4th of July‘ at Edgewater Park
    • 600 Behrens Millett Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

Sedro-Woolley:

  • Loggerrodeo Festival‘ at Riverfront Park
    • Riverfront Park, Fairhaven St, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

 

THURSTON COUNTY:

Tumwater:

 

LEWIS COUNTY:

Centralia/Chehalis:

  • Summerfest‘ at Southwest Washington Fair Grounds
    • 2555 N National Ave, Chehalis, WA 98532
    • Fireworks begin after the derby (approx. 10:30pm)

Mossyrock:

  • Fireworks Display‘ at Mossyrock High School
    • 295 Williams St, Mossyrock, WA 98564
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

 

MASON COUNTY:

Hoodsport:

  • ‘Celebrate Hoodsport’ at Pier of Hoodsport
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

Shelton:

  • Forest Festival Fireworks‘ at Oakland Bay Junior High School
    • 3301 N Shelton Springs Rd, Shelton, WA 98584
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

 

WHATCOM COUNTY:

Bellingham:

Blaine:

 

CLALLAM COUNTY:

Port Angeles:

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY:

Aberdeen:

  • Splash Fesitval‘ at Morrison Riverfront Park
    • 1301-2527 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen, WA 98520
    • Fireworks begin at 10:00pm

Westport:

 

ISLAND COUNTY:

Oak Harbor:

 

SAN JUAN COUNTY:

Friday Harbor:

Lopez Island:

Orcas Island:

Roche Harbor:

  • Old-Fashioned July Fourth‘ at Roche Harbor Resort
    • 248 Reuben Memorial Dr, Friday Harbor, WA 98250
    • Fireworks begin at 10:30pm

 