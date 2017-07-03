Where to go for 4th of July fireworks in Western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash — Still trying to decide where you want to catch fireworks this 4th of July? No problem! There are more than 100 public-display firework shows throughout the state, and a majority of them are right here in Western Washington!
The list below includes all public fireworks displays on the 4th of July, sanctioned by the Washington state Fire Marshal:
KING COUNTY:
Bellevue:
- ‘Bellevue Family 4th‘ at Bellevue Downtown Park
- 10201 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
- Fireworks begin at 10:05pm
Carnation:
- ‘The Great Carnation 4th of July Celebration‘ at Tolt-MacDonald Park
- 31020 NE 40th St, Carnation, WA 98014
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Des Moines:
- ‘Fireworks Over Des Moines‘ at Des Moines Beach Park & Waterfront
- 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198
- Fireworks begin around 10:15pm
Enumclaw:
- ‘Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration‘ at Southwood Elementary School
- 3240 McDougall Ave, Enumclaw, WA 98022 (in the soccer fields)
- Fireworks begin at 9:45pm
Federal Way:
- ‘Red, White and Blues Festival‘ at Celebration Park
- 1095 S 324th St, Federal Way, WA 98003
- Fireworks begin at 10:15pm
Kenmore:
- ‘4th of July Fireworks‘ at Log Boom Park, Lake Washington
- 17415 61st Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Kent:
- ‘4th of July Splash‘ at Lake Meridian Park
- 14800 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98030
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Kirkland:
- ‘Celebrate Kirkland! 4th of July‘ at Marina Park
- 25 Lakeshore Plaza, Kirkland, WA 98033
- Fireworks begin at 10:15pm
Lake Forest Park:
- ‘Sheridan Beach Club 4th of July Fireworks’ at Sheridan Beach Club
- 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Fireworks begin at 10:15pm
Maple Valley:
- ‘Independence Day Celebration‘ at Lake Wilderness Park
- 22500 SE 248th St, Maple Valley, WA 98038
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Newcastle:
- ‘Independence Day Celebration‘ at Lake Boren Park
- 13058 SE 84th Way, Newcastle, WA 98056
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Renton:
- ‘Fabulous 4th of July‘ at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park
- 1201 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Sammamish:
- ‘Fourth on the Plateau‘ at Sammamish Commons Park
- 801 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98074
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
SeaTac:
- ‘4th of July Fireworks‘ at Angle Lake Park
- 19408 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188
- Fireworks begin at 10:15pm
Seattle:
- ‘Family 4th at Lake Union‘ at Gas Works Park/Lake Union
- 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
- Fireworks begin at 10:20pm
Tukwila:
- ‘Family 4th at the Fort‘ at Fort Dent Park
- 6800 Fort Dent Way, Tukwila, WA 98188
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Yarrow Point/Hunts Point:
- ‘Point 4th of July Celebration‘ at Yarrow Point Beach Park (Cozy Cove)
- NE 42nd Pl, Yarrow Point, WA 98004
- Fireworks begin at 10:15pm
PIERCE COUNTY:
JBLM:
- ‘Freedom Fest‘ at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums
- Fort Lewis, WA 98433
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Lake Tapps:
- ‘Fireworks Display‘ at Center of Lake Tapps
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Steilacoom:
- ‘Grand Old Fourth of July‘ in Downtown Steilacoom
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Tacoma:
- ‘Freedom Fair‘ at Ruston Way Waterfront
- Fireworks begin at 10:10pm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY:
Arlington:
- ‘Frontier Days‘ at Bill Quake Memorial Park
- 18501 59th Ave NE, Arlington, WA 98223
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Darrington:
- ‘Grand Ol’ 4th of July‘ at Old School Park
- 1026 Alvord St, Darrington, WA 98241
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Edmonds:
- ‘An Edmonds Kind of 4th‘ at Civic Stadium
- 6th Ave N & Bell St, Edmonds, WA 98020
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Everett:
- ‘Colors of Freedom 4th of July Festival‘ at Legion Memorial Park
- 144 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA 98201
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Monroe:
- ‘USA Birthday Bash‘ at Evergreen State Fairgrounds
- 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272
- Fireworks begin immediately after the races
KITSAP COUNTY:
Bainbridge Island:
- ‘Arnold Jackson Memorial Fireworks Display‘ over Eagle Harbor
- For viewing locations, visit here
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Kingston:
- ‘Kingston Fourth of July Celebration‘ at Make Wallace Park – Appletree Cove
- For location, visit here
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Port Orchard:
- ‘Grand Fireworks Show‘ over Port Orchard/Bremerton
- Downtown Waterfront and Bay Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366
- Fireworks begin at 10:30pm
SKAGIT COUNTY:
Anacortes:
- ‘Fireworks Over Fidalgo Bay‘ at Anacortes Waterfront
- Fireworks begin at dusk
La Conner:
- ‘4th of July – Rock the Dock!‘ at Swinomish Channel
- La Conner Waterfront, Pioneer Park, La Conner Marina
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Mount Vernon:
- ‘Fabulous 4th of July‘ at Edgewater Park
- 600 Behrens Millett Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Sedro-Woolley:
- ‘Loggerrodeo Festival‘ at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park, Fairhaven St, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284
- Fireworks begin at dusk
THURSTON COUNTY:
Tumwater:
- ‘Thunder Valley Fireworks Show‘ at Tumwater Valley Golf Course
- 4611 Tumwater Valley Dr SE, Tumwater, WA 98501
- Fireworks begin at 10:15pm
LEWIS COUNTY:
Centralia/Chehalis:
- ‘Summerfest‘ at Southwest Washington Fair Grounds
- 2555 N National Ave, Chehalis, WA 98532
- Fireworks begin after the derby (approx. 10:30pm)
Mossyrock:
- ‘Fireworks Display‘ at Mossyrock High School
- 295 Williams St, Mossyrock, WA 98564
- Fireworks begin at dusk
MASON COUNTY:
Hoodsport:
- ‘Celebrate Hoodsport’ at Pier of Hoodsport
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Shelton:
- ‘Forest Festival Fireworks‘ at Oakland Bay Junior High School
- 3301 N Shelton Springs Rd, Shelton, WA 98584
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
WHATCOM COUNTY:
Bellingham:
- ‘Haggen Family 4th of July Celebration‘ at Zuanich Park
- 2600 N Harbor Loop Dr, Bellingham, WA 98225
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Blaine:
- ‘Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration‘ at Blaine Marine Park (Semiahmoo Bay)
- 272 Marine Dr, Blaine, WA 98230
- Fireworks begin at dusk
CLALLAM COUNTY:
Port Angeles:
- ‘4th of July Celebration‘ at Port Angeles Harbor (City pier)
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY:
Aberdeen:
- ‘Splash Fesitval‘ at Morrison Riverfront Park
- 1301-2527 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen, WA 98520
- Fireworks begin at 10:00pm
Westport:
- ‘Booming Bay Fireworks Display‘ at Westport Marina
- 326 Lamb St, Westport, WA 98595
- Fireworks begin at dusk
ISLAND COUNTY:
Oak Harbor:
- ‘Old Fashioned 4th OH July‘ at Windjammer Park
- SW Beeksma Dr, Oak Harbor, WA 98277
- Fireworks begin at dusk
SAN JUAN COUNTY:
Friday Harbor:
- ‘San Juan Island 4th of July Celebration‘ at Friday Harbor
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Lopez Island:
- ‘An Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration‘ at Fisherman’s Bay
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Orcas Island:
- ‘Eastsound Fireworks Display‘ at Eastsound Waterfront Park
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Roche Harbor:
- ‘Old-Fashioned July Fourth‘ at Roche Harbor Resort
- 248 Reuben Memorial Dr, Friday Harbor, WA 98250
- Fireworks begin at 10:30pm