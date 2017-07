Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Now, this is something you'll want to see. Marshawn Lynch suiting up to play soccer!

It was part of an annual charity match put on by former Sounders great Steve Zakuani and friends at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

Beast Mode came in during the second half, wearing flip flops. Took a pass from Eddie Johnson and the rest, you'll just have to watch.

Video courtesy of Steve Zakuani and Sounders FC