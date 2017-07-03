× Police fatally shoot man during domestic violence call

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2syuwIp ) the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Spokane police say an officer heard a gunshot within a minute of arriving at the home on South Mount Vernon Road.

He and another officer fired their guns and struck a man.

Police said a gun was found near the man’s body.

Officers, who were wearing body cameras, provided medical care to the man. He was taken to the hospital but later died.