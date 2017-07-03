New park security cameras stream live video to police

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Puyallup police have gone high-tech said to enhance safety and security of the city’s residents and visitors to public parks.

New surveillance cameras were installed in a pair of parks to keep watch where police officers can’t always be.

The camera systems have been installed at Pioneer Park and Veterans Park. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the cameras cost $7,500 and the money came from a grant.

Many families at Pioneer Park told Q13 News they support the police having ability to monitor the park for crime.

“Because you don’t have to pay somebody to be standing there monitoring when they could be out doing things that actually require a physical human being to do,” said mom Darlene Utz.

“I don’t think that’s weird at all,” said Rae Fuller. “Actually, it makes me feel more safe.”

But, a 2006 Department of Justice study said security cameras in public can sometimes bring unintended consequences – like pushing criminals away from the camera’s gaze and into other areas. Also, sometimes neighbors think cameras inside a public park could mean the area isn’t safe.

The cameras in Puyallup’s parks are portable, which means police could be moved to other areas to help patrol for crime.