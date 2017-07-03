Meet Lillian! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Lillian! This Chihuahua, 2, is shy at first, but once you get to know her, she has plenty of love to give.

The folks at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue sad Lillian came from another shelter in California, so they do not know much about her past. But since arriving, she has become healthier and is ready for a new home.

She does not need any medication and gets along with almost everyone she meets, including kids and other dogs.

Lillian is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. If you're interested in adopting her, head to motleyzoo.org or email the rescue at adopt@motleyzoo.org and ask for an adoption application.