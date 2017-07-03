× Man fatally shot by Oregon police after seizing a helicopter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot by police after seizing a helicopter near Portland, Oregon.

Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said the man jumped a fence Monday to get into Hillsboro Airport and then approached a flight instructor and student who were inside a helicopter. The man ordered them to get out, firing at least one round during the incident.

Reimann says the man got into the helicopter, which was running, but officers arrived before he could take off.

The man ran into a field, where a Hillsboro officer fatally shot him.

The man has not been identified. No other injuries have been reported.