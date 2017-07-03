Boston airport cab crash an accident, not terrorism

A taxi accident that injured a group of people near Boston’s Logan International Airport is being treated as an accident, not an act of terrorism, according to two law enforcement sources.

The cab driver has told investigators at the scene that he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, according to both sources. The sources also say the driver is cooperating with authorities.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

Several pedestrians suffered injuries of varying degrees and ambulances are on the scene.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said.

Developing story – more to come