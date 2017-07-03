Bicyclist describes being hit in drive-by BB gun attack

SEATTLE — Haley Keller says her nerves are still spinning after someone shot her in the leg with a BB pellet, as she and her husband rode their bikes south down Seaview, after taking in a sunset at Golden Gardens Park late Sunday night.

“A vehicle going the same direction as us slowed down and the rear window was rolled down and all of sudden we were being shot at probably 5, 6, 7 shots right in a row. Bam, bam, bam, bam!” says Haley.

Haley says the vehicle sped off south down Seaview and her husband, David, called 911.

“It was bleeding. I got home and showered and iced it and put some first aid stuff on it. I was able to ride away, it hurt, but I was able to get myself home and take care of it,” she says.

Haley says it was late, after 11 p.m., and it was dark. She says it all happened so quickly, she barely got a good look at the car. She thinks it was a silver hatchback or mid size SUV. She says the shooter stuck his head out the window and she remembers he had light skin and dark hair.

Seattle Police confirm they are looking into the incident.

“Certainly will be much more concerned about that area at night because a lot of people are just going there to enjoy themselves, but clearly there are people there to do malicious things,” says Haley.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Seattle Police.