× 77-year-old cyclist killed in crash near Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. – A 77-year-old cyclist is dead following a crash on state Route 308 near Poulsbo Sunday evening.

Washington State Patrol said the victim, Joseph Vlach, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Route 3 and state Route 308.

Vlach was struck by a white Hyundai Sonata that was traveling eastbound on state Route 308.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

Officials say Vlach was wearing a bike helmet.

Both eastbound lanes were blocked from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

This crash is still under investigation.