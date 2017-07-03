77-year-old cyclist killed in crash near Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. – A 77-year-old cyclist is dead following a crash on state Route 308 near Poulsbo Sunday evening.
Washington State Patrol said the victim, Joseph Vlach, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Route 3 and state Route 308.
Vlach was struck by a white Hyundai Sonata that was traveling eastbound on state Route 308.
He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he died.
Officials say Vlach was wearing a bike helmet.
Both eastbound lanes were blocked from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
This crash is still under investigation.
47.702678 -122.649454