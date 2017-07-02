Seattleites join thousands across the U.S. calling for Trump impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hundreds in Seattle joined thousands nationwide calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Sunday.

Marchers from several different organizations met at Seattle Center before marching downtown.

They allege that the President violated the Constitution and demand an investigation.

Marchers also pointed to Trump’s attempt for travel bans, blocking reporters from attending press conferences, and the repeated spreading of news proven to be fake, as reasons to impeach the president.

Although the message focused on impeachment, all groups were welcome to join the march.

Similar events took place in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Atlanta.