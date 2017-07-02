Rainiers president previews Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium, talks Sounders FC partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tacoma Rainiers president Aaron Artman joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to discuss the upcoming Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium on Wednesday July 12 - the first time in franchise history that the game has been held in Tacoma. All-Star Week festivities begin next Monday July 10 with the Triple-A Home Run Derby.

Artman also discussed the partnership they have struck with the Sounders FC to build a 5,000-seat soccer stadium next to Cheney Stadium for S2, the USL affiliate of the Sounders FC.

