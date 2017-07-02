× Man arrested in fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Police in Seattle have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

Police say they received reports just after midnight Sunday that a man had shot a woman in her car at West McGraw Place and 2nd Avenue West.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died.

The suspect was found near the scene, and arrested without incident. He has been booked into the King County Jail.