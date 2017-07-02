× Amtrak train derails in Steilacoom, no casualties reported (video)

WEST PIERCE COUNTY — Four passenger cars from an Amtrak train derailed Sunday afternoon in Steilacoom near Chamber’s Bay Marina.

West Pierce County Fire & Rescue said the train was carrying about 250 passengers when it derailed just before 3 p.m.

No casualties have been reported.

Right now, crews are working to get people safely off the train. They will be bussed to the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal, at 56 Union Ave.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

