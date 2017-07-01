× Police: Gunshot fired inside Southcenter Mall during dispute, no injuries reported

TUKWILA, Wash. — Southcenter Mall was placed in lockdown Saturday evening after reports of a gun fired inside.

Several law enforcement agencies worked to clear the building, stores and surrounding parking areas shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers did not immediately locate any people with injuries, according to Tukwila Police.

Investigators later learned at least one shot was fired during some kind of argument near the mall’s food court.

People nearby ran for cover, but there was no evidence anyone was hit.

1 confirmed gunshot was fired stemming from a dispute between individuals about 8:45PM. No one was hit. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) July 2, 2017

Law enforcement said there is no known threat to the public, but asked those still under lockdown to stay put until officers make contact.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.