Fire crews gain edge on grass fires burning in central Washington

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Fire officials say two large grass fires south of Wenatchee in central Washington state are each about 75 percent contained, and all evacuation notices have been lifted.

Officials on Saturday say containment lines held on a 47-square-mile wildfire and a 13-square-mile wildfire and that the evacuation notices in Chelan, Grant and Douglas counties have been lifted.

About 400 firefighters worked on the fires, but fire managers say many firefighting resources will now be released.

Officials say crews have started repair work to limit erosion and smoothing berms built to stop flames.