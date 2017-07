FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 66-year-old Federal Way woman was struck and killed Friday when she stepped out in front of a turning vehicle at South 288th and Military Road South, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the driver, a 53-year-old Federal Way man, was turning right at the intersection and looking left, when the woman stepped out in front of his vehicle in a non-crosswalk area.

Police said the woman was initially responsive, but then collapsed and could not be revived.