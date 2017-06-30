Washington man gets 80 months in prison for sex crimes

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Washington man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony sex crimes.

The Kitsap Sun reports detectives began their investigation into 33-year-old Travis Andres Vanderbrake when he reported a girl as a runaway in November.

Authorities found the girl with her boyfriend in Utah. She then told them the two fled to Utah because Vanderbrake had been sexually assaulting her.

Vanderbrake voluntarily led authorities go through his phone for evidence and a photo of him having sexual contact with the girl was found.

Vandebrake pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.