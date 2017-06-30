Timothy Hernandez: Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies searching for wanted child molester

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Convicted child predator, Timothy Hernandez, has a warrant for his arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

In 2007, Hernandez was convicted of Child Molestation in the 1st degree.

Because he is transient, he is required by law to report in to the Sheriff’s department every seven days and tell them where he is staying.

He has two previous convictions for Failure to Register in 2008 and 2010.

“It’s important for people that are required to register to register for a reason, because people want to know where they’re at and that way they’re not around kids that they’re not supposed to be and they’re compliant with the way they’re supposed to be behaving. If they’re not registering, then we don’t know where they’re at, where they could be and they could be in a situation where somebody else could become a victim,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Hernandez is 27 years old, 6’1″ and weighs 235 pounds.

If you can tell deputies were to find him, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS.

All calls are anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.