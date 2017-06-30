Shooting suspects: Help Marysville Police find trio of fugitives wanted in violent drug deal.

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE —

Marysville Police are asking for the public’s help to find three suspects in a drug deal shooting at the Wishing Wells Apartments on June 1st.

Detectives say Jackie Hatch, Brooke Taylor and four others who have already been arrested had the bright idea to set up a heroin dealer to rob at gunpoint. Police say that man is Robert Dawson who is also on the run.

“Brooke and Jackie were part of a large group of about six people that came up from Kent with the sole purpose of robbing a drug dealer or drug transaction which happens to be Dawson. When they came up here, things went bad. Dawson ended up shooting one of the six that came up to do the initial robbery,” said Marysville Police Det. Craig Bartl. “Brooke and Jackie are going to be charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree. Robert is going to be charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Delivery of a controlled substance. We want to catch these people and anybody that harbors or provides a safe place, safe haven for these people, we want to hold them accountable as well,” .

The suspect who was shot is still in the hospital recovering with serious injuries.

If you can tell police where to find any of the suspects, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-22-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.