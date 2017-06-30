× Seattle police looking for 3 street-racers who attacked passer-by

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men involved in street racing who attacked and robbed an innocent victim early last Saturday morning.

Detectives say the victim was trying to drive around some cars that were stopped in the 5600 block of W Marginal Wy SW when one of the vehicles sideswiped his car.

“Next thing he notices is that people are running at his vehicle. Well, he’s scared, so he rolls up the windows, locks the door,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Investigators say cell phone video shows a crowd of people surrounding the victim’s vehicle yelling at him, kicking the car and then smashing out his driver’s side window before punching him and knocking him unconscious.

“They unlock the door and they're dragging him out of the vehicle, and you'll see where they are putting him on the street and they are putting the boots to him,” Carner said.

Detectives say one of the suspects has been identified by the first name of Demonte, but they don’t know his last name and are asking for help.

“One of the suspects even takes a photograph of the victim while he is unconscious and bleeding and he shows part of what they took from his wallet and laughs about it,” Carner said.

Police also want to know who took the video.

“Somebody knows his voice," Carner said. "We want to know who the narrator is on this video so that we can identify him, because obviously he's involved in this case."

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspects. It is anonymous.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App or http://www.P3Tips.com to submit the information.

"We're gonna arrest you," Carner said. "You are gonna be charged with this assault and you are gonna be visiting us very soon."