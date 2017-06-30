Man sought in Washington state child sex case held in Nevada

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was arrested while hitchhiking across northern Nevada told a judge he won’t contest his transfer in custody to Washington state, where he is sought in a child sexual assault case.

A Humboldt County sheriff’s deputy says 46-year-old David Edward Wilson waived extradition during a Friday court appearance.

Wilson has been held at the county jail in Winnemucca, where there was no record that he had an attorney.

He told deputies when he was arrested Tuesday on U.S. 95 that he had been hitchhiking from Wyoming to Oregon.

Sheriff Mike Allen said in a statement that Wilson was wanted on a felony child sex and child molestation warrant issued in Walla Walla, Washington.