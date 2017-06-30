× Lakewood cops: 4 hurt, 1 in custody after driver flees stop and causes crash

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Four people were sent to the hospital and one person was in custody after a driver sped away from a traffic stop and caused a crash in Lakewood, police said.

The accident happened on Steilacoom Blvd. near Phillips Rd., and officers said to expect a “lengthy” shutdown of the road. It reopened at about 12:15 p.m.

The four people who were hurt had non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on why the driver might’ve fled the stop.