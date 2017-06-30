Kevin Lee: Domestic violence assault, rape suspect wanted in Seattle

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find Kevin Michael Lee II.

King County Prosecutors have charged the 29 year old with Rape 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence and Assault in the 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence.

A $150,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives say he told the victim, “You’re really going to get it,” before attacking her. “She actually let him in. They had been friends but had broken off the relationship. During this time, it was very obvious to her that he had been drinking. All of a sudden he grabbed her. He shoved her around the apartment by choking her and then that led to the point where he actually took her in a bedroom where he forced sex upon her. It’s very vicious assault,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The victim told police Lee choked her at least 10 different times and at one point said, “I’m going to rip your airways out of your throat.” Detectives say after Lee passed out, the victim was able to leave the apartment and call her roommate for help. The roommate returned home and was able to get Lee up and out of the apartment. After telling him not to come back, detectives say he told the roommate, “Don’t make me do to you what I did to her.” The next day, police say Lee called and texted the victim numerous times and tried to apologize for his behavior.

Police say Lee is staying somewhere in north Seattle and was last known to be working at Alderwood Mall at a shoe repair kiosk.

He is 6’3″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you can tell police where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It is anonymous.