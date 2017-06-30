× Hospital gunman was doctor, may have doused himself in accelerant

Two law enforcement officials say the doctor who opened fire at a New York City hospital where he used to work resigned in 2015 in lieu of being fired.

The law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that Dr. Henry Bello used an AR-15 to kill a fellow doctor and injure six other people at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday afternoon. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the gunman had the weapon concealed in his white lab coat.

Two law enforcement officials say Bello was allowed to resign in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations.

According to police reports, he had a history of sexual harassment cases. Police say Bello was arrested in 2004 on a charge of sexual abuse after a woman told police he grabbed her, lifted her up and carried her off, saying, “You’re coming with me.”

He was also arrested in 2009 on a charge of unlawful surveillance after two women reported he was trying to look up their skirts with a mirror. The arrest was later sealed.

The officials also said that 15 minutes elapsed from the time of the first 911 call to the time that Bello was found dead.

Officials at the hospital haven’t responded to multiple requests for comment.