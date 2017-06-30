High school students build airplane in Arlington (Photos)

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Four high school students from Texas spent the last two weeks building an airplane.

An airplane. What have you done with your month?

The Aviation Design Challenge, now in its fifth year, is organized by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. The purpose is to promote the real-world application of STEM studies.

The group of students stood by nervously Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration inspected the airplane, and taxied it to the runway. The plane passed the FAA inspection with flying colors, and is expected to fly for the first time Saturday.

