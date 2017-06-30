Bold, violent robber: Help ID suspect who hit Seattle grocery store, attacked elderly clerk

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A bad guy in the bushes: That’s where a violent, armed grocery store robber came from to commit his crime — and hurt an elderly clerk.

It was caught on camera.

Watch the video below as Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound explains how it all went down at the Metropolitan Market in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood on Monday. “It starts out where you see the actual suspect coming out of the bushes, running across the parking lot that enters the store. Once he’s in the store he does something that’s quite unusual. He’s very nervous. He’s looking to see if anybody’s coming, then he reaches up and he pushes a slide that’s up top the doors which enter into the store, which basically locks it out from anybody coming in. You can go out, but you can’t come in. Then he nervously watches down the area where the robbery ends up taking place. There’s a lady counting out the cash for a morning start and actually has a safe open. Once he sees that she’s about to enter the safe, now you see him take a handgun out of the bag he brought. He walks down there and the actual robbery’s out of view, but he robs the gal, he grabs her, throws her aside, injures her neck. She’s a little bit older and she’s hurt. She just backs off and he helps himself to the cash. Next thing you’ll see is when he’s exiting the store and he runs across the parking lot and disappears into the same bushes where he came from originally. This guy’s considered armed. He does have a gun, very distinctive clothing. You’ll see that plaid jacket. He’s got gray pants with a black stripe, shoes are a little different too. To us it’s not his first time. He seemed to have this pretty-well-planned out.”

Detectives think the suspect is white with blue eyes.

If you recognize anything about him that can help Seattle Police identify him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.