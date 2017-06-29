Washington man convicted of 137 charges gets new trial

TUMWATER, Wash. — A Washington man who was sentenced to 76 years in prison after being convicted of 137 charges will be getting a new trial.

The Olympian reports 38-year-old Kenneth A. Linville Jr. was convicted in 2015 on several crimes, including leading organized crime, residential burglary, theft and trafficking stolen property, but an appeals court overturned all convictions.

The state Court of Appeals ruled that Linville will have to stand trial again because his attorney failed to provide him with adequate representation.

The court determined that 56 of the charges that Linville faced should have had their own trial under state law.

Linville is currently being held at the Washington State Penitentiary, but will be transferred back to Thurston County jail.