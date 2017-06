Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMER, Texas -- An 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs crashed along Interstate 40 near Dallas.

The big rig crashed into the center median, turned onto its side and caught fire.

Some of the animals got out and were wandering on the highway which was closed in both directions.

It's unclear what caused the crash and fire.

Wilmer police said there have been no reports of injuries to people.