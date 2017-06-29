State lawmakers release $7.3 billion education, tax plan; budget details dribbling out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State lawmaker on Thursday released some details of a $7.3 billion education funding plan that is designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court mandate on spending for K-12 pupils in Washington.

The four-year proposal includes increases to the state contribution to teacher salaries and specifies a minimum annual wage of $40,000 for beginning educators. The minimum wages could be adjusted in supplemental contracts.

The plan also says that beginning in 2019 the maximum levy that districts could impose would be $1.50 per $1,000 dollars of assessed value of property in the district or $2,500 per student, whichever is less.

Local districts would also have to get state approval for special levies to supplement funding for enhancements.

The new education funding plan is designed to satisfy a Washington state Supreme Court ruling that said lawmakers violated the state Constitution by not providing enough money for students.

Here is a link to the education budget: http://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2017-18/Pdf/Bill%20Reports/House/2242%20HBA%20APP%2017%20E3.pdf

The Legislature's bipartisan state budget agreement that has taken months to reach to address a court mandate on education funding looks at a mix of resources: An increase to the statewide property tax earmarked for education, a new requirement for all online retailers to collect sales tax and the closure of a few tax exemptions.

The details on the long-awaited budget plan were released in bits and pieces Thursday, a day after legislative leaders announced they had reached a deal between the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-led Senate.

Official budget documents were not expected to be released until Friday morning, the last day the Legislature has to pass the budget so that Gov. Jay Inslee can sign it by midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The education plan keeps in place local property tax levies but caps them at a lower level.

Lawmakers are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts Saturday.