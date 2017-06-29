Seattle Police seek ID of street racers who attacked and robbed innocent victim

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men involved in street racing who attacked and robbed an innocent victim early in the morning on Saturday, June 24.

Detectives say the victim was trying to drive around some cars that were stopped in the 5600 block of West Marginal Way SW when one of the vehicles sideswiped his car.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Next thing he notices is that are people are running at his vehicle. Well, he's scared so he rolls up the windows, locks the door,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Investigators say cell phone video shows a crowd of people surrounding the victim’s vehicle yelling at him, kicking the car and then smashing out his driver’s side window before punching him and knocking him unconscious.

“They unlock the door and they're dragging him out of the vehicle and you'll see where they are putting him on the street and they are putting the boots to him,” said Carner.

Detectives say one of the suspects has been identified with the first name of Demonte but they don’t know his last name and are asking for help.

“One of the suspects even takes a photograph of the victim while he is unconscious and bleeding and he shows part of what they took from his wallet and laughs about it,” said Carner.

Police also want to know who was taking the cell phone video.

“Somebody knows his voice. We want to know who the narrator is on this video so that we can identify him because obviously he's involved in this case,” said Carner.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspects. It is anonymous. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App or http://www.P3Tips.com to submit the information.

"We're gonna arrest you. You are gonna be charged with this assault and you are gonna be visiting us very soon,” said Carner.