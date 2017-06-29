× Seattle asking for homelessness solutions

How would you spend $30 million to help the homeless?

For the first time in more than ten years, the City of Seattle is asking for ideas and bids. The Human Services Department issued a request for proposals (RFP), asking people in Seattle to weigh in on ways to get people off the streets, and keep them from falling back into homelessness.

Mayor Ed Murray says the goal is to create a coordinated approach to homelessness in the city, rather than relying on what he calls “a series of disconnected, boutique services.”

If you have a plan to help deal with the homeless crisis, write a proposal and send it to the city before September 9, 2017. If you have some ideas but aren’t sure how to get them into the right format, check out one of the information meetings coming up in July. You can find the schedule here.

The city plans to announce this winter which plan, or plans, won the $30 million in funding.